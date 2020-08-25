Brokerages Set GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) PT at $55.58

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $67,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Girish Lakshman sold 30,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,365,477.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,359 shares of company stock worth $7,991,438. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GrubHub by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB opened at $74.83 on Friday. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

