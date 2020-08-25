Brokerages Set DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $125.85

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

DTE opened at $117.97 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

