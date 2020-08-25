Brokerages Set CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $30.60

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 439,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,140. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,655,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

