Brokerages Set BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Price Target at $28.09

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 256,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

