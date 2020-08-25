Brokerages Set Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Price Target at $61.33

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of BX opened at $53.30 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 93.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

