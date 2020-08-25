Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $33.71

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.