Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $73.38

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.