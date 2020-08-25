Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

