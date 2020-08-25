Brokerages Expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 502.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 265,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,135. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

