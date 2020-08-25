Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.14. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.72. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $336.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

