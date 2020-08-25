Brixmor Property Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,324 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,597% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

