Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $15.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 821.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. Research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

