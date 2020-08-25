Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $9,778,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 194,994 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock valued at $308,981,858. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

