Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 288,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 128.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 232,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 138,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810,498. The company has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

