Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

