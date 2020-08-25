Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,448. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

