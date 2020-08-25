Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $171.80. 8,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $198.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.31, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

