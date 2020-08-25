Brighton Jones LLC Sells 87 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.55. 20,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.34.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

