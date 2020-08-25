Brighton Jones LLC Sells 6,665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 480,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,816,078. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

