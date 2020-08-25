Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

