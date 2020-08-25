Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,584. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

