Brighton Jones LLC Sells 215 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.69. 5,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,599. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $428.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.73. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,288 shares of company stock valued at $21,891,494. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

