Brighton Jones LLC Sells 159 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $148,871,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,725. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

