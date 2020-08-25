Brighton Jones LLC Sells 155 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $699.09. 7,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.70. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

