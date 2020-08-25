Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

