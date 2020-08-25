Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.61. The company has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

