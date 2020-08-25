Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,286. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $634,743.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,475,069 shares of company stock valued at $182,779,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

