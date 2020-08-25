Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,737. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $94.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

