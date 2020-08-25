Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 8,152 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.