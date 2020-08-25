Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. 35,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,404. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

