Brighton Jones LLC Invests $908,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,337,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

