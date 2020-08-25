Brighton Jones LLC Invests $492,000 in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 2,294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

