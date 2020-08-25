Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. 273,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

