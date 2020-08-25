Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,231,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after purchasing an additional 923,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 962,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 909,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 141,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of -624.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

