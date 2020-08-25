Brighton Jones LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.44. 20,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $574.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.95. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $618.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

