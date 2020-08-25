Brighton Jones LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 44,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

