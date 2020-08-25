Brighton Jones LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.17% of LendingClub worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 8,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.