Brighton Jones LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,325,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Stryker by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 185,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Stryker by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 62,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.51. 13,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

