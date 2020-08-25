Brighton Jones LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $252,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in eBay by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 919,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 387,049 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

