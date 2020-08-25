Brighton Jones LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $171,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 196.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

