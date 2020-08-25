Brighton Jones LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.06. 101,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,616. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.76. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $295.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

