Brighton Jones LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 52.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 13,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,920. The company has a market cap of $678.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.78. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

