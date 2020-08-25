Brighton Jones LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $204.38. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $207.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

