Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. 165,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

