Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 427,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 99.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 318,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1,612.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 630,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 148,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

