Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 733,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. 330,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,104. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

