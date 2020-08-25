Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 488,086 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,502,000 after buying an additional 191,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 216,253 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,918 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 62,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

