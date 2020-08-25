Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. 41,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,245. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

