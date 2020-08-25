Brighton Jones LLC Buys 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after buying an additional 979,022 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,112,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,615,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.