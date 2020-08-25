Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. 9,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,991. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.

